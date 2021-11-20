What’s Next for Julius Jones Now That His Execution Has Been Stayed?

According to legal experts who talked with The Washington Newsday, the conditions Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt imposed on the commutation that prevented Julius Jones’ scheduled execution are “exceptional” and “unprecedented.”

Jones, 41, was set to be put to death on Thursday afternoon. Jones was found guilty in 2002 of the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, who was killed when he was 19 years old. While Howell’s family believes Jones is to blame, Jones has stated that he did not kill Howell.

As Jones’ execution date approached, his family and legal team pleaded with Stitt to intervene and mitigate his sentence. Jones’ death penalty sentence was reduced to life in prison with the possibility of release by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board earlier this fall.

Stitt issued an executive order commuting Jones’ death sentence to life in prison just hours before he was to be executed. Jones “will never again be eligible to apply for, be considered for, or receive any additional commutation, pardon, or parole,” according to Stitt’s decision.

Jones’ supporters and legal team reacted to the governor’s decree with mixed emotions, expressing relief that he would not be executed but unhappiness with the terms of the commutation.

Jones’ attorney, Amanda Bass, issued a statement Thursday in response to Stitt’s ruling, which was shared with The Washington Newsday. “While we had hoped the Governor would fully implement the Board’s recommendation by commuting Julius’s sentence to life without the possibility of parole in light of the overwhelming evidence of Julius’s innocence, we are grateful that the Governor has avoided an irreversible mistake,” the statement said. Jones’ mother, Madeleine Davis-Jones, said in a statement released by the Justice for Julius alliance that she was “thankful” that Stitt intervened to stop the execution, but that she would keep fighting for his freedom. “I still believe Julius’ incarceration is an injustice, and I will never stop advocating for him or campaigning for his release,” she stated.

The executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, Robert Dunham, told The Washington Newsday that any commutation in Jones’ case was likely to come with terms.

“We had a sneaking suspicion that if the governor. This is a condensed version of the information.