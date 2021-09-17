What’s Next for COVID Booster Shots After FDA Panel Votes Against Pfizer Approval?

Pfizer’s request to add a third booster shot to its two-dose regimen for people aged 16 and older was denied by a panel of the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors, posing a substantial hurdle for the White House’s booster deployment.

The FDA advisory committee rejected the request to add a third dose for the general public by a vote of 16 to 3, stating that more data is needed before approval.

On Friday, Dr. Michael G. Kurilla, a committee member and official at the National Institutes of Health, said, “It’s unclear that everyone has to be raised, other than a segment of the population that clearly would be at high risk for catastrophic disease.”

The panel may still approve booster shots in a narrower proposal for older people who are more susceptible to severe disease from a COVID infection, although it is uncertain when a second vote will take place.

The announcement comes just days before the Biden administration planned to distribute Pfizer and Moderna vaccine booster doses.

The White House stated that, pending approval from federal regulators, a third dose could be available as soon as next week for those who received their immunizations initially and whose immunity to COVID-19 is waning.