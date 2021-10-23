What’s inside the little house buried beneath Liverpool’s city center, and why is it there?

Most of us will have walked right past a modest cottage lying in the shadows beneath Liverpool city centre without even realizing it.

The house, which was erected more than a century ago and is located deep within the tunnels connecting Liverpool Lime Street station, is positioned deep within the tunnels.

The little dwelling was created as a “mess hut” by track workers on their breaks, according to Network Rail.

Although the mansion has been abandoned for at least 50 years, it nonetheless serves as a reminder of the city’s past.

The Washington Newsday was granted access to the ancient mess cabin, which is only open to the public when the trains aren’t running.

Parts of the floor are disintegrating, but there are still evidence of the hut’s previous use.

“In years gone by, rail maintenance workers would have come here, had their lunch, a cup of coffee, started the fire, and waited in between trains,” Network Rail’s Graeme Whitehead explained the property’s history.

“We have no intentions to do anything with it; it will remain here, safe beneath the tunnels, and permanently enshrined in history.”

“It’s impossible to tell if you’re a train passenger.”

“You can just about see the contour of it if the light is in the correct location, but it’s a small gem that’s locked away and kept in the dark.”

Benches run down both sides, with a table in the middle and a fireplace where workers can stay warm between trains throughout the winter.

An antique kettle, a cup, and tongs were also discovered in the fireplace by the engineers.

When The Washington Newsday was granted access to the hut in 2018, Network Rail was gearing up for the second part of a renovation, which would take place from June 2 to July 29, allowing Lime Street to accommodate more and longer trains.

The cabin, on the other hand, was left undisturbed as part of the construction.

It’s not the first time workmen have unearthed historical artifacts as part of Lime Street repair initiatives.

