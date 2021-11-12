What’s in the Tuna Subway Sandwich? The Sandwich Chain Responds to the Lawsuit’s Claims

Subway has replied to new allegations in a lawsuit alleging that the sandwich giant lied to customers about its tuna.

According to the third version of a proposed class-action lawsuit filed this week in federal court in San Francisco by Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, lab tests show that Subway’s tuna products are not “100 percent tuna,” as the company claims, and contain animal proteins such as chicken, pork, and cattle.

According to NBC News, Subway stated in a statement that it would seek to dismiss the “reckless and improper” lawsuit.

Following the recent revisions to Dhanowa and Amin’s complaint, Subway is “working rapidly to file a new motion to dismiss the lawsuit,” according to the Subway website. “Our position has not changed—we serve 100% real, wild-caught tuna,” it stated. The firm stated in a statement that its tuna was strictly monitored in the United States and around the world. Dhanowa and Amin were accused of making “three meritless complaints, each time changing their tale.” In January, the initial version of the lawsuit was submitted. According to the Associated Press, it alleged that an investigation of tuna samples from multiple California eateries revealed “a mixture of diverse concoctions that do not comprise tuna, yet have been put together by defendants to simulate the appearance of tuna.”

The lawsuit’s second version claimed that Subway’s tuna was not 100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna. According to NBC News, this new complaint was dismissed in October by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, who stated that the plaintiffs had not demonstrated that they purchased Subway tuna based on claimed misrepresentations. He didn’t make a decision on the merits of the case.

The most recent version of the case, filed on November 8, was based on a marine biologist’s testing of 20 tuna samples from 20 Subway shops in southern California.

According to the lawsuit, 19 of the samples had “no detectable tuna DNA sequences,” while all 20 samples had detectable chicken DNA, 11 samples had pork DNA, and seven samples had cattle DNA.

According to the latest lawsuit, test results suggest that the sandwich shop mislabeled its tuna goods and “duped” customers into paying higher costs.

For fraud and violations of California law, the lawsuit demands specific damages. This is a condensed version of the information.