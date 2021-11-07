What’s going on in week two of the Cop26 climate negotiations.

Political conversations on driving climate action are taking center stage as the worldwide Cop26 meetings enter their second week.

Here’s what you can expect this week.

– The government ministers

Environment, energy, climate, and other ministers arrive for the two-week conference’s high-level section to take over the reigns of the political stage of the negotiations.

Ministers from countries whose presidents did not speak during the first week of the summit will have the opportunity to speak on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Russia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Turkey among those scheduled to speak.

While the first week of the UN summit drew much of the world’s attention to the attendance of leaders and major pronouncements on conserving forests, phasing out coal, decreasing methane, and ending fossil fuel funding, there were other bilateral negotiations taking place at the same time.

The ministers will lead political negotiations this week on finalizing aspects of the Paris Agreement to make it practical and effective, as well as financing for poor nations to cope with climate change and rectify the loss and damage they experience.

And negotiators are attempting to reach an agreement in Glasgow on a “cover decision” that will outline how countries will bridge the gap between the emissions reductions they have committed to under the Paris Agreement and what is required to avoid dangerous temperature rises of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

As countries compete for different outcomes, the atmosphere may become more tense, resulting in lengthy nights and a far later completion than the scheduled end of the day on Friday.

– There will be more announcements

More announcements on commitments by governments and corporations in other areas are planned as part of the UK’s “theme days” at Cop26, which are being organized by the UK as hosts.

On Wednesday, look for commitments on topics like transitioning to electric vehicles, while subsequent days will focus on adaptation and loss and damage, gender, research and innovation, and cities and regions.

— Is anyone in town?

World leaders, nobility, and the occasional Hollywood star descended on Glasgow last week for the Cop26 conference.