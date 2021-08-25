What Your Boss Should Do to Keep You Happy in the COVID Workplace

This website and the Best Practice Institute will release our first list of the “100 Most Loved Workplaces in America” in October. One thing these organizations have in common, according to our months of research, is their ability to collaborate and communicate properly with their staff. However, for many of these businesses, that ability will be put to the test in the coming months like it has never been before.

COVID, of course, is to thank for that.

This spring and early summer, things were looking up on the pandemic front, thanks in large part to vaccines, until COVID threw a curveball with the Delta strain. Despite the fact that infection rates have begun to rise again, several employers have requested that employees return to work in person. This isn’t going to be a simple task.

Masks? What, no masks? Distancing? What if there wasn’t so much of a chasm? Mandatory vaccinations? Mandates from Purell? It will be a difficult transition. Employers, on the other hand, can do more than cross their fingers to ensure a smooth transfer.

Here are three things that good businesses can do. What do they have in common? Employees deserve genuine consideration.

Establish a Communication Channel Organizations can get themselves into significant difficulty if they insist that employees return to the mothership without involving them in decision-making. A company-wide email announcement, for example, is a surefire way to enrage your colleagues. Workers may not return at all as a result.

Instead, include them in the decision-making process. An abrupt order should never be given. Start a conversation. Determine the most appropriate transfer for the employee. To put it another way, ask them.

This type of partnership builds on the confidence that has been established via pandemic work. Conduct surveys to find out which aspects of remote working employees loved and which aspects they missed from office job. Make a plan based on the conversations you had. Naturally, not everyone will be pleased. However, I can assure you that if you bring more employees into the circle of trust, they will be happier.

Provide Alternatives You may desire a return to the good old days of in-person collaboration with all of your employees. But I can assure you that it will not be all or nothing. This is a condensed version of the information.