What You Should Know About NASA’s Asteroids Dimorphos and Didymos.

The planetary defense mission, which is charged with slamming into an asteroid and modifying its orbit, has launched from Space Launch Complex 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The binary asteroid system Didymos and Dimorphos is the target of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

When DART reaches Didymos and its smaller moonlet Dimorphos at a distance of 6.8 million miles from Earth, it will slam with the smaller body. NASA scientists will use this hit to see if a kinetic impact may reroute an asteroid on its way to collide with Earth.

The Didymos and Dimorphos double asteroid system came closest to Earth in 2003, at a distance of 4.5 million miles. It does not pose a hazard to Earth. The asteroid system was chosen as a target for DART due to the fact that it passes near to Earth on occasion. It will pass near 3.6 million miles of our planet in 2123.

On April 11, 1996, researcher Joseph Montani of Spacewatch at Kitt Peak National Observatory in Tucson, Arizona, found the asteroid Didymos. The asteroid’s name, twin in Greek, was provided by Montani.

When astronomers noticed echoes in scans of the asteroid obtained by NASA’s Goldstone Solar System Radar in California, they realized Didymos was orbited by its own moonlet. These assumptions were validated by analyzing how the object’s brightness fluctuated over time and by additional radar photos taken on Nov. 23, 2003, by the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico.

Didymos, the binary asteroid system’s parent body, is 780 meters in diameter, or roughly half a mile. Its moonlet, Dimorphos, has a much smaller diameter of 160 meters and gets its name from a Greek phrase that means “having two shapes” (about 500 feet).

The system’s orbit varies from just outside Earth’s orbit, roughly 93 million miles, to around 211 million miles, just beyond Mars’ orbit. In 2.11 years, the system completes one orbit around the sun.

Because most asteroids formed from material near the sun during the solar system’s birth, examining these unspoilt objects is a fantastic method to learn about the solar system’s evolution. This is a condensed version of the information.