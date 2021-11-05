What You Should Know About NASA’s Asteroid Impact Mission, Which Will Put Earth’s Defenses to the Test.

The launch of Earth’s first planetary defense system, meant to safeguard humans against asteroid collisions, is scheduled for November 23. The spacecraft for the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) has been fueled, and final testing are almost complete, with launch rehearsals continuing, the space agency announced on Thursday.

DART will travel nearly 7 million kilometers from Earth to the twin asteroid system Dimorphos and Didymos. When it arrives, it will collide with Dimorphos at a speed of roughly 15,000 miles per hour. The purpose of the collision is to see if such a collision can alter the asteroid system’s orbit.

Didymos, the asteroid that orbits it, and Dimorphos, its little moonlet, pose no threat to Earth. NASA researchers can see how effective such an impact would be on an asteroid on a collision course with our planet by striking the latter and studying the repercussions of that impact with telescopes on Earth.

“DART will be the first demonstration of the ‘kinetic impactor’ technique, in which a spacecraft purposefully collides with a known asteroid at high speed to change the asteroid’s trajectory in space,” NASA’s planetary defense chief Lindley Johnson stated in a news release.

“This technique is thought to be the most technologically mature approach for mitigating a potentially hazardous asteroid, and it will aid planetary defense experts in refining asteroid kinetic impactor computer models, providing insight into how we might deflect potentially dangerous near-Earth objects in the future,” according to the researchers.

DART will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 10:20 p.m. PT on November 23 assuming everything goes according to plan.

DART will deploy its Roll-Out Solar Arrays (ROSA), two solar arrays that are over 28 feet long each, after it separates from its vehicle. These solar arrays will collect energy from the sun to fuel the spacecraft’s electric propulsion system.

The NASA Evolutionary Xenon Thruster – Commercial (NEXT-C) is a solar-electric system that represents the next generation of space propulsion systems. It will transport DART to its destination, which will be reached between September 26 and October 1, 2022.

Using an onboard propellant system, the DART ship can also redirect and maneuver.