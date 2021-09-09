What You Should Know About Moderna Combo Single Dose COVID/Flu Booster

On Thursday, Moderna stated that it is working on a single-dose vaccination that protects against COVID-19 and seasonal flu.

According to a press statement from the pharmaceutical firm, a seasonal flu booster vaccine and the COVID-19 booster vaccine (third dosage) will be combined into a single shot. A combination COVID and seasonal flu vaccination, according to the company, might be the first on the market.

Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said Thursday, “Today we are unveiling the first step in our unique respiratory vaccination program with the development of a single dose vaccine that includes a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu.”

Moderna has not yet determined when the combined COVID-19/flu vaccine will begin clinical trials, according to a company representative, but it has confirmed that it is currently progressing the single COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Officials from the firm claimed during a presentation on Thursday that the single COVID/flu vaccine will increase preference and convenience among patients who will only need one shot instead of three injections, as well as lower vaccine administration costs.

According to company research, the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine exhibited substantial antibody responses in tests and is capable of protecting against all forms of COVID, including the highly transmissible Delta variant.

According to a Moderna spokeswoman, the business applied for an Emergency Use Authorization with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as Conditional Marketing Approval with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in order to make the booster COVID dose available to the public.

Because the corporation is still waiting for the booster dose approval, President Joe Biden’s objective of September 20 for the rollout of booster shots may be missed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has failed to sign off on permission for the third dose of the Moderna vaccine, citing a lack of essential evidence and the likelihood of missing the deadline.

Moderna did not provide enough data for the FDA and CDC to endorse the booster shot, according to a Biden administration official. The FDA’s request for more information may cause the booster shot to be postponed until October.

On August 18, Biden stated that health specialists are attempting to be prepared. This is a condensed version of the information.