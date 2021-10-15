What you need to know about the Wirral this week.

It’s difficult to keep track of all the stories that occur in Wirral.

When the bigger headlines come in, some of the smaller stories can get lost in the shuffle.

So we’ve compiled a list of some of the most relevant stories from around Wirral that you might have missed this week, as well as a few of the major events you should be aware of.

Doctors blamed fizzy drinks, but the girl’s life was in jeopardy.

Last week, the Bebington Civic Centre was forced to close due to a “structural problem,” prompting Wirral Council to seek a complete inspection to verify its safety.

It was closed because a section of an internal ceiling fell, however it was reopened on Monday, October 11 after being made safe.

The former House of Fraiser building in Birkenhead, which has been vacant since March 2020, could be utilized as the new location for the historic market.

The final of the inaugural International Song for Kindness Contest at a full Cavern Club ended with a great flourish, with a highly commended singer-songwriter from Wallasey.

From an original response of 1563 entries from 18 countries, Jonny Fowlds’ ‘In the End’ was judged as the world’s second best new song of hope and optimism, beaten only by James Holt’s Make My Day from Bolton.

Kevin Ashton assaulted Helen Joy, a mother of three, causing 121 separate exterior injuries before going to buy marijuana.

On Saturday, October 9, prayers written by schools and faith groups calling for a better national and international response to climate change were collected and taken to Evensong at Liverpool Cathedral, where they will be taken by Christian Aid to Cop26 [the United Nations Climate Change Conference]in Glasgow.

Nearly 500 prayers, folded in the shape of boats, were collected in Wallasey by members of Holy Apostles and Martyrs parish and New Brighton Baptist Church from Claremount Methodist church, St George’s Primary school, Ss Peter and Paul’s primary school, Wallasey Village URC, St Mary’s College, St Marys CE Liscard, St Joseph’s Primary school, Upton and Frodhsam Primary school.

On the boat voyage to Liverpool and the walk up to the cathedral, these prayers were joined by others from Heswall, Birkenhead, and Bebington.

After viewing, Leanne Walsh was completely taken aback. “The summary has come to an end.”