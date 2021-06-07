What you need to know about the Pfizer vaccine, which has been authorized for use in children aged 12 to 15.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has been licensed for use in children aged 12 to 15.

On Friday, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved its usage, stating that it is safe and effective in this age group, with the benefits outweighing the dangers.

The vaccination has previously been approved for persons over the age of 16.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) will now make the final decision on whether or not children should receive the vaccine.

– Are youngsters getting vaccinated in other countries?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States began inoculating young adolescents in May after the Pfizer vaccine was approved for individuals aged 12 to 15. So far, more than 600,000 youngsters have been immunized.

Chile, Canada, Japan, the Philippines, Israel, Dubai, and the European Union have all licensed the vaccine for emergency use.

– Is the Pfizer vaccination effective?

The jab was found to be safe and effective among 12- to 15-year-olds in a research involving more than 2,000 teenagers in the United States.

The Pfizer vaccination was 100 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 illness, according to study investigators, while the true rate could be somewhere between 75 and 100 percent.

In adults, phase three clinical trials have demonstrated that the vaccination is around 95% effective in avoiding coronavirus symptoms.

– What is the mechanism of action of the vaccine?

The Pfizer vaccine is an mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccination.

mRNAs use solely the virus’s genetic code, whereas conventional vaccinations use weakened versions of the virus.

An mRNA vaccine is administered to the body, where it penetrates cells and instructs them to produce antigens.

The immune system recognizes these antigens and prepares to attack the coronavirus.

Some argue that mRNA vaccines are safer for patients because they do not rely on injecting any virus components into the body.

– Is it necessary to vaccinate children?

Children with severe types of Covid-19 are uncommon, and deaths from the condition are very rarer (fewer than two out of every million worldwide).

On rare circumstances, though,