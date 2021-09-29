What you need to know about the laws around the purchase and use of fireworks.

With Bonfire Night approaching, many people will be considering purchasing fireworks and sparklers for the occasion, while those who aren’t fans of the whizz-bang season will be dreading the show.

But, no matter how you feel about fireworks night, did you know there are restrictions governing who may buy fireworks, when they can be set off, and where they can be put off?

You may already be aware that children under the age of 18 are prohibited from purchasing “adult” fireworks (party poppers, for example), but there are other restrictions on when adults can purchase fireworks and when they can be set off.

This is to prevent accidents from occurring and to reduce noise pollution.

Before Bonfire Night in the UK, here’s all you need to know about legal fireworks etiquette.

When will I be able to purchase them and set them off?

Except for Bonfire Night, when the cut-off is midnight, and New Year’s Eve, Diwali, and Chinese New Year, when the cut-off is 1am, you cannot put off fireworks between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

This implies that any Bonfire Night celebrations must end at midnight to avoid getting into trouble with the authorities.

On some occasions, you can only buy pyrotechnics, including sparklers, for private use. The dates are as follows: October 15 to November 10; December 26 to December 31; and three days before Diwali and the Chinese New Year.

There are four types of pyrotechnics, ranging from sparklers and fountains that you’ve certainly seen on birthday cakes to Category 4 explosions that are only available to experts.

The largest fireworks available to the public are category 3, but they must be observed from a distance of at least 25 meters, so if you have a tiny garden, stick to the smaller explosions. A professional fireworks seller will be able to advise you on what is safe to let off if you know the size of your garden.

What if I set off a firework without permission?

Individuals who sell or use fireworks unlawfully face fines of up to £5,000 and imprisonment of up to six months, as well as a £90 on-the-spot punishment.

Remember that it is illegal to light fireworks, including sparklers, in the street or other public areas. “The summary has come to an end.”