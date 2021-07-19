What you can’t do until the lockdown is lifted on July 19

It’s ‘liberation day,’ when all lockdown restrictions in England are lifted.

Boris Johnson will spend his so-called “freedom day” self-isolating after being “pinged” by Test and Trace after meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister and Chancellor, who met with Mr Javid on Friday, tried to get around the quarantine rule by claiming they would join a workplace testing scheme.

The two men hurriedly decided to do so after a loud outcry with charges of hypocrisy at a time when personnel shortages due to people being compelled to self-isolate were affecting supply chains.

Mr Johnson said they had “briefly” considered joining the daily contact testing scheme being trialed in the Cabinet Office and a number of other public and private sector organizations in a video statement uploaded on his Twitter account.

“I believe it is far more important that everyone follows the same regulations, which is why I’m going to be self-isolating until July 26,” he continued.

“I understand how annoying it is, but I strongly advise everyone to remain with the program and follow NHS Test and Trace’s instructions when they are given.”

When most lockdown measures in England are eased on Monday, Mr Johnson will be confined to his official country residence at Chequers.

While many of us look forward to shopping without masks, meeting friends and relatives without worrying about the rule of six, and ditching social distancing in the Asda wait, there are still a few things you won’t be able to do as of July 19.

Holidays

If you are intending on traveling abroad, there are still a variety of rules to follow, depending on where you are going.

The Green, Amber, and Red lists of the government have all been revised as of today, and each list has its own set of criteria.

If you’re returning from a nation on the Red List, you’ll need to fill out a passenger locator form and take a pre-departure test at the airport. “The summary has come to an end.”