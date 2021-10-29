What you can learn from Mads Kristensen’s illustrious career path.

Mads Kristensen, a renowned entrepreneur, was born in Viborg, Denmark, in 1981.

He has enterprises in a variety of industries, including construction, bars, cosmetic workshops, discos, and Fashion Tattoo, an internationally approved tattoo parlour.

Fashion Tattoo has locations in Sweden, Denmark, Spain, and Germany, with Mads planning to expand further.

In Denmark, where he made his debut in November 2019, he is also a well-known professional heavyweight fighter.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur tells an incredible success story with universal themes.

Mads was a mischievous and disruptive child who was expelled from 11 schools before being homeschooled by his mother.

Mads joined the infamous Hell’s Angels, a bike group known worldwide for their mischief, after school. He liked the group because it allowed him to live out his ideas of living a free life.

Hell’s Angels delivered exactly what he was looking for, giving him his first real-life adventure.

His parents, on the other hand, were adamantly opposed to the Mads joining the gang. When he and his father discussed the subject, it was always a difficult moment, and it was affecting their relationship.

Mads quickly heeded his father’s advice and opted to make his own path. He desired to create something that was uniquely his, perhaps a business that would assist him in regaining control of his life.

Mads used his Hell’s Angels skills and connections to launch his own motorcycle company. It was the best business idea for him because he had built up a large client base that he could service right away.

He also merged his passion for tattoos into his business, opting to pursue both at the same time.

Mads gave his all to make the business a success, eager to show himself. He exhibited a strong interest in tattooing and put in a lot of effort to get things just right.

“After I left the club, I started to build more studios, and it grew and developed, and when my father saw that I had altered my life path, he welcomed me again, and now we have a building firm,” Mads explained.

