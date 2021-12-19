What you can and can’t do this Christmas, according to ‘written up’ two-week lockdown plans.

Following rumours that plans for a two-week circuit breaker lockdown are being set up, Brits may soon be prohibited from mixing indoors.

According to the Times, officials are already working on preparations to return England to the limitations imposed in April.

According to the latest suggestions, pubs and restaurants may only be able to serve customers outside.

Indoor mixing is to be outlawed, according to two-week circuit breaker lockout plans.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, has yet to endorse the plans, insisting Tuesday that he is not ‘shut anything down.’

According to the Financial Times, the Prime Minister has also been given a Plan C alternative for dealing with the rising number of diseases.

These options include everything from “gentle guidance to push people” to “lockdown.”

Plan B measures, such as reintroducing working from home instructions and enforcing stronger face-covering laws, are already in place to combat the spread of the Omicron variety.

So, what can you still do this Christmas and what would be prohibited under Plan C proposals?

Christmas celebrations

There are no regulations prohibiting employees from attending Christmas parties, and many employees have already enjoyed a night out with their coworkers.

However, as a result of the new variety discovered in South Africa, many businesses have decided to cancel their events.

Ministers are encouraging people to perform a Lateral Flow Test to make sure they don’t have covid before attending any gatherings.

People have also been urged to meet outside if at all feasible, with Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty advising people to prioritize events “that genuinely matter to them.”

“We’re not canceling gatherings, we’re not closing hospitality, we’re not canceling people’s parties or their freedom to mix,” the Prime Minister added.

Masks for the face

Unless you are exempt, face coverings have been compulsory by law in most indoor contexts and on public transportation in the UK from December 10.

However, if you’re seeing friends or family in a pub or restaurant over the holidays, you don’t have to wear a face mask.

In places like cafes, restaurants, bars, and pubs, wearing a mask or face shield is not required by law. This exception also applies to gyms and nightclubs, as they are not advised. “The summary has come to an end.”