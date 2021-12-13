What you can and can’t be arrested for is outlined by the police.

Many people lack the courage to confront the police with their concerns.

Even experienced drivers may be uncertain about the specifics of what constitutes a traffic violation.

Many of the questions that drivers are hesitant to ask revolve on the gray areas of what constitutes an offense and what does not.

Some aspects of the Road Traffic Act and the Highway Code are difficult, and urban legends can contribute to the confusion.

Fortunately, the Ask the Police website has answers to frequently asked questions about topics such as alcohol driving, the coronavirus, and criminal offenses; you may even submit your own question for police to answer.

Many of the questions are about driving, but there are also broad responses that can help you figure out whether you’re breaking the law or simply don’t understand what cyber-flashing is.

Last year, The Washington Newsday attempted to answer some of the most frequently asked questions.

Is it possible for me to get arrested if I’m sitting in my car, inebriated (above the legal limit), but not driving?

Being in command of a motor vehicle when over the legal limit is a crime. Each case would be considered on its own merits, but the officers would be looking for things like: whether you had the vehicle’s keys. Did you happen to be in the car at the time? What were you doing at the time, was there anyone else in or near the vehicle, and is there any indication that you intended to drive it? Is it against the law to smoke while driving? It is not an offence in and of itself to smoke, eat, or change the CD or radio while driving if there are no children in the car, but you may commit the offence of driving without necessary care and attention or not being in proper control of the vehicle.

These are some of the things that draw a driver’s attention away from the road. Other activities include reading maps, using a hands-free phone, and listening to extremely loud music in the automobile.

Do I have to call the cops because I hit an animal while driving?

Some animals aren’t. “Summary comes to an end.”