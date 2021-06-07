What would it imply if England’s “Freedom Day” on June 21 was postponed?

The final stage of lockdown easing in England is in peril because to an increase in coronavirus cases and the introduction of a new, more transmissible Delta strain.

The PA news agency examines what might happen if the government’s road map’s fourth step is postponed.

– What was supposed to happen on “Freedom Day”?

Step 4 of the Government’s plan to get out of lockdown, which is set to take place on June 21, will lift all legal restrictions on social contact.

It is hoped that the final few closed indoor venues, such as nightclubs, would reopen, and that limitations on large gatherings and performances would be lifted.