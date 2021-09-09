What would happen if Liverpool played Leeds despite the FIFA ban on Brazilians?

It irritates Liverpool. However, they will be without their Brazilian contingent for their Premier League match against Leeds United on Sunday.

Due to coronavirus quarantine limitations, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho have all been banned by FIFA at the request of the Brazilian FA. They were not released by the Reds for the current international break.

The governing body’s ‘five-day rule’ states that players who have been barred from representing their country can’t play for their club for the next five days.

As a result, the Brazilian trio will miss the weekend’s match at Elland Road, but they will be available for Wednesday’s Champions League opener against AC Milan at home.

As FIFA bans three players ahead of the Leeds match, Liverpool’s stance is explained.

However, things aren’t as simple as they appear.

Liverpool are insistent that the players, as well as those affected at other teams, such as Leeds forward Raphinha, should be permitted to play this weekend, and are evaluating their options.

According to sources, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters wrote to clubs on Wednesday, suggesting that the problem may be settled within the next 24 hours, with players made accessible.

Alisson, Firmino, and Fabinho are currently banned.

But what if Liverpool insists on playing them? What kind of repercussions would they be subjected to?

“If a player is fielded in a match while being ineligible, the team to which the player belongs will be sanctioned by forfeiting the match and paying a minimum punishment of CHF 6,000,” according to section 22 of FIFA’s disciplinary code. It’s also possible that the player will be sanctioned.”

“A team sanctioned with a forfeit is regarded to have lost the match 3-0 in 11-a-side football,” the judgement states. The result on the field is upheld if the goal differential at the end of the match is less favorable to the side at fault.”

So, if Liverpool played any of their Brazilian players, they would be fined at least £4,725 and dealt a 3-0 defeat, unless they were beaten by a larger margin on the pitch, in which case the result would stand.

If Leeds choose Raphinha, they will almost certainly face the same penalties, which raises the fascinating prospect of.