What Would Denver Be Like Without Snow? It’s possible that the lack of measurable snowfall since spring will set new records.

Since its last snowfall in the spring, Denver has had a rare blip of “no snow,” with no expectations of measurable precipitation for weeks.

This is on the verge of breaking a record, as the last time Denver went without snow for this long was on Nov. 21, 1934.

Denver generally gets snow earlier than the rest of the country around October 18, but the city didn’t get any this year until April 21.

On Wednesday, Accuweather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer observed, “There was a band of snow that struck downtown Denver this morning, which produced some flakes.”

However, the Denver International Airport ruled in an official weather observation that the amount of snow was insufficient to be considered measurable.

A noticeable amount of snow is 0.1 inch, and anything less is referred to as a “trace of snow.” On Oct. 15, as well as the first two days of November, the city received a dusting of snow.

Meteorologists say the lack of snow is due to a climatic phenomenon called as “La Nia,” which is generating lower-than-average sea temperatures near the equator in the Pacific Ocean.

This year’s snow season in Denver is radically different from last year’s, which was one of the snowiest on record in 37 years. Denver received an inch of snow as early as September 8, 2020, and received more than 80 inches of snow during the season.

There is no snow. November is still going strong!-we’re 8.8″ below normal for snow this season-the last snow fell on 4/21, making this the longest stretch without snow since 1992-we’re a month behind schedule for the first snow of the season-we’re 5 days away from the record latest first snow#cowx pic.twitter.com/WHcEL5Zzie We’re almost halfway through November, yet there hasn’t been any significant snowfall in Denver. https://t.co/cw9plldMEj