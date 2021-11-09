What Will The November New Moon Mean For Each Zodiac Sign?

In astrology, November is the peak of the Scorpio season, which officially begins on October 23 and ends on November 21.

The new moon and the full moon are the celestial constants, with new planetary transits occurring every month of the year.

On November 4, the new moon blasted onto the lunar landscape, presenting Scorpios with a plethora of opportunities to reset their lives and nurture fresh and intense partnerships.

The new moon, which occurred at 5:14 p.m. ET, is centered on Scorpio, with Venus entering Capricorn on November 5. Every zodiac sign will be able to delve deep into the oceans of emotions and coax their intuition into precisely pointing out the friend and adversary in their lives thanks to the especially intense lunar phase.

The Scorpio new moon will have the following effects on various zodiac signs:

Aries: Those in serious relationships can consider taking their partnership to the next level by embarking on a lifelong journey together. Singles have the opportunity to meet someone fresh.

Taurus: Taureans will be inspired to undertake big lifestyle adjustments that will result in improved health and professional success.

Gemini: Now is the time for Geminis to enjoy romance and passion. If you’re in a relationship, try rekindling the flame by dressing sassy or engaging in a collaborative activity with your partner.

Cancer: Examine any unhealed emotional wounds and make every effort to heal them. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Leo: Mercury will be retrograde, but it won’t stop Leos from expressing their creative ideas or starting something new.

Virgo: It’s a good time for Virgos to start putting money down for a large future investment.

Libra: Take hold of your ambitions and chart a road to success with your activities. The new moon presents opportunities for you to make your life more enviable.

Scorpio: It’s time to disconnect from your work obligations and reconnect with your spiritual side. Allow the new moon to work its magic on your mental wellness by spending some time alone.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians are anticipated to broaden their social circle or perhaps form new connections.

Capricorns: The new moon will open doors to fresh prospects and help you maintain a healthy work-life balance.