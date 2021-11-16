What Will Happen to Your Phones and Devices When Most 3G Goes Off the Air in 2022?

In October, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued a statement advising 3G cellular network users to consider upgrading. The warning comes as major mobile operators transition to 5G, which will render 3G smartphones useless in the near future.

Older cellphones, such as the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy, will likely lose the capacity to send text messages, access the internet, and even make phone calls, including to 911, in the near future. The deadline is rapidly approaching, with phase-outs set to begin in early 2022.

As some organizations begin the transition, many 3G users may have already experienced troubles with their devices. By January, more consumers will be affected, though the service adjustments may differ by company.

AT&T has stated that it will complete the shutdown of its 3G network by February 2022; Verizon has stated that it will complete the shutdown of its 3G network by December 31, 2022; and T-Mobile has stated that it will complete the shutdown of Sprint’s 3G CDMA network by March 31, 2022, with Sprint’s 4G LTE network ending on June 30, 2022. T-Mobile also said it will shut down its 3G UMTS network on July 1, 2022, but it hasn’t said when its 2G network will be shut down.

You may be affected even if your mobile carrier is not one of the larger ones. Many service providers, such as Cricket, Boost, Straight Talk, and Lifeline, use AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile networks.

“In February 2022, we’ll phase out our 3G network to create place for a stronger one that will improve your experience,” AT&T stated in a statement. You can see if your AT&T device is affected by looking at this list.

“To ensure that all customers have access to a more advanced 4G and 5G network, we will retire older network technologies to free up resources and spectrum that will help us strengthen our entire network, move all customers to more advanced technologies, and close the Digital Divide,” says the company. “Another component of this initiative is the transfer of Sprint’s LTE spectrum to the T-Mobile network,” T-Mobile said on its website.

T-Mobile/Sprint also revealed which phones and wireless devices will require software updates or replacements.

“If you are a Verizon customer,” Verizon said in a statement to customers. This is a condensed version of the information.