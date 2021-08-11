What will happen this season at Liverpool? Use our new season survey to send a message.

As the new Premier League season approaches, provide your thoughts on how you think Liverpool will fare.

There’s plenty of rivalry for the Reds’ leading goal scorer, with all four players of Jurgen Klopp’s potent attack in contention.

Mo Salah won the accolade last season with 31 goals, but Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota will all be looking to improve on their totals this season.

The new season also presents a fresh opportunity for players on the outside of Liverpool’s first squad to emerge as the club’s “surprise star” in 2021/22.

Harvery Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, and Naby Keita are all in the mix after impressing in preseason.

Similarly, a number of Liverpool’s young players will be aiming for a breakthrough season after being given the chance to audition for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

