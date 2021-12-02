What will happen after Covid boosters for over-18s are put out?

As the country seeks to protect people from the new Omicron version of the virus, all adults in the UK will be administered Covid-19 booster shots.

Anyone over the age of 18 will be eligible for a third immunization, but only after three months have passed after their first.

Those who have been immunocompromised on multiple occasions will be offered a fourth dose.

When will adults over the age of 18 receive their third vaccine?

On Thursday, Science Minister George Freeman told Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain that the infrastructure for the booster roll-out was in place.

The Member of Parliament stated: “You go online, sign up for the app, and the NHS notifies you when you’re eligible.

“We don’t want everyone calling their doctor’s office; they’re already dealing with the crisis and a backlog of patients who require care for diseases like cancer.

“As a result, the NHS will notify us when the local surgery and distribution center are able to supply those vaccines.”

“So don’t try to do anything via the app, wait till you’re contacted?” Susanna wanted to know.

Mr. Freeman responded, ” “The point is to do it through the app, and it will contact you. And do it on the internet.” Mr. Freeman’s use of the phrase “register for the app” is unclear, given there is presently no way to register for your booster through the NHS app.

People with a severely impaired immune system, on the other hand, can schedule a third dose, which is not the same as a booster dose.

“The NHS is working on plans to offer:a booster dose to everyone aged 18 years old and overa booster dose to people aged 16 years old and over with a severely weakened immune systembooster doses from 3 months after the previous dose – currently it’s from 6 months after the previous dosea 2nd dose to all children aged 12 to 15 years old who are not already vaccinated” says one option on the NHS website.

Please be aware that this service is currently unavailable.

“Once the service has been upgraded, we will update this page. Please wait for the NHS to call you.” Mr. Freeman, on the other hand, stated. “The summary has come to an end.”