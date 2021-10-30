What will a new waterfront ‘voice’ mean for Liverpool?

“Liverpool’s waterfront is enjoying a terrific week,” Liverpool Council’s new regeneration manager Mark Bousfield said after this week’s budget.

The director of regeneration was referring to the freshly secured £20 million investment in a range of projects ranging from the Albert Dock to the Pier Head in a blog post for the city council titled ‘Finding Our Voice on the Waterfront.’

Liverpool would receive £22 million in total, with £2 million set aside for the creation of ‘The Pool.’

The Beatles should serve as an introduction to modern Liverpool.

Mr Bousfield describes ‘The Pool,’ which is still a working title, as a “future-focused celebration of the Beatles and the city’s creative ability.”

Mayor Steve Rotheram had previously mentioned a “immersive” Beatles experience.

As the dust settles on the announcement, it looks that the reality will fall somewhere in the middle.

It’s becoming increasingly improbable that Liverpool will host another Beatles museum, a concept that has sparked considerable mockery in the city.

While plans have yet to be finalized, reactions from city council members, such as Harry Doyle, cabinet member for culture, appear to confirm that ‘The Pool’ would be Beatles-inspired but future-focused.

LIPA and the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra will be involved in the endeavor to achieve the latter.

“Although some people are labeling this a Beatles museum, this is merely a part of what the project offers,” Cllr Doyle and Cllr Sarah Doyle stated in a joint statement on Thursday afternoon.

“In the end, we hope that this will be a center of excellence in music that will inspire the next generation by allowing our most underprivileged youngsters to explore new hobbies and foster their talent.”

Mr. Bousfield also emphasized the significance of preserving the city’s focus on the future.

“Regeneration is about the future,” he continued.

“Think about the future and how this area will look and feel for the next generation of creative innovators as you walk along our waterfront this week under the lights designed by some of the top light artists in the world.”

“Summary concludes.” Liverpool’s waterfront has always been.