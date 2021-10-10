What went wrong with Lime Street’s intentions and what might happen next.

Take, for example, a multibillion-pound makeover of a city’s most recognizable entryway.

In a government inspection report, a municipal regeneration and roads department was exposed for multiple and pervasive shortcomings.

Add in some political ramifications, a cabinet member resigning in protest, and a massive budget deficit.

Liverpool’s ambitions to rebound from a year of scandal ended with the project’s primary contractor going bankrupt as the project neared completion.

In a nutshell, this is the tragic story of Liverpool City Council’s redevelopment of Lime Street, which is once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

But where did things go wrong, and what is likely to happen next at this key juncture?

When the city council unveiled plans for a massive £47 million project to revamp critical portions of the city centre road network, the projected reconstruction of Lime Street and the renowned area outside St George’s Hall initially came to light.

Victoria Street, Moorfields Street, and Tithebarn Street were all enlarged and new pedestrian facilities were added as part of the City Centre Connectivity Strategy.

It included a major overhaul of the city’s bus schedules as well as the controversial construction of a new ‘bus hub’ on Old Haymarket, which the council claimed was intended to reduce the number of buses traveling between routes in the city center.

Residents and workers in the Old Haymarket area have regularly and harshly criticized the bus hub, which is only one of several extremely contentious components of the larger city design.

However, the scheme’s two most eye-catching components involved maybe the city’s two most eye-catching areas.

When you think of Liverpool, you probably think of the Three Graces and the magnificent waterfront; nevertheless, a second thought can lead you to St George’s Hall, the Walker Art Gallery, and, of course, Lime Street Station.

The areas surrounding these renowned buildings are also among the busiest in the city center for traffic and pedestrians, and the council’s plans aimed to alleviate congestion, improve walking and cycling facilities, and make it simpler for people to get about.

That was, after all, the goal.

