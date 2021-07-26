What we were wearing ten years ago on ECHO’s Street Style

2010 was a watershed moment for the United Kingdom, as it saw the formation of the country’s first coalition administration since World War II.

Do you recall David Cameron and Nick Clegg, the political Ant and Dec, holding their sickly sweet news conference in the Downing Street Rose Garden – or the Dominic Cummings Rose Garden as it is now known?

Boris Johnson was only London’s problem as Mayor, introducing the ‘Boris Bikes’ to the city. Caroline Lucas became the first ever Green MP.

Bono was driven to the MTV Music Awards in Liverpool by Paul McCartney.

In 2010, The Wanted and JLS were still together, with songs like “All Time Low” and “The Club is Alive” dominating the charts.

At the movies, Inception had us scratching our heads, and on weekends, we were all watching Downton Abbey.

What were we wearing, though? What fashion treasures did we find in our closets and on the high street rails in 2010?

Liverpool is a city in England. The Washington Newsday has long liked photographing local fashionistas and their outfits on the streets of Liverpool City Centre.

Our ‘Street Style’ segments included a gallery of glamorous ladies and gentlemen out and about in town before Instagram popularized the #OOTD (outfit of the day) trend.

In 2010, a traditional preppy style of dress has made its way to Liverpool’s streets, with many preferring the simple tailoring of a light-colored suit jacket teamed with skinny jeans and ballet pumps.

Many millennials still wear this style of attire a decade later, defiant in the face of Gen Z’s TikTok mocking of slim jeans.

Kate Moss, Mischa Barton, and Taylor Swift were among the celebrities who adopted and influenced the preppy look.

According to Vouge, the ‘luggage tote’ bag – a wide bag with parallel handles on both sides and extra pockets and features on the outside – became popular in 2010.

Many of us still have these, and we remember criticizing them for not having a top zip.

According to Harper's Bazaar, one of the most important trends to emerge from 2010 was "millennial pink," which we are currently seeing a lot of.