What we know so far about the murder investigation into Ava White’s death, 12.

The city has been stunned and devastated by the loss of Ava White.

On Thursday, November 26, Ava, 12, was out with friends near Church Street in Liverpool city centre when police suspect they were involved in a “verbal argument” that culminated in the young girl sustaining “catastrophic injuries.”

Officers arrived at the location at 8.39 p.m. after receiving complaints of an assault, where they discovered Ava fallen on the ground and a bystander administering first aid.

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, but despite medical staff’s best efforts, she died a short time later.

“Unique” and “hugely” popular, the Year 8 student at Notre Dame Catholic College was described.

One 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds, and one 15-year-old, all from the Dingle region, were detained on suspicion of murder.

The youths were reported to have fled the scene by running up School Lane, across Hanover Street, and onto Fleet Street, where they were eventually apprehended at various locations.

The investigation’s chief detective, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs, and Assistant Chief Constable Ngaire Waine, conducted a press conference with the media at the new Police HQ on Friday, confirming that a knife was used.

“Not yet,” Det. Supt. Coombs answered when asked if the murder weapon had been retrieved.

She said the police couldn’t determine whether Ava and her assailants knew one other, but that “there’s definitely a lot of CCTV in Liverpool city centre, so we can say there’s been a verbal altercation and there’s been an assault.”

“The criminals bolted up School Lane, across Hanover Street, and down Fleet Street.”

“One of the challenges is that a number of the witnesses are young individuals who have been distressed.”

“The rest of the detail may take a little longer to emerge; because we must treat those young witnesses with extreme caution, they will require special treatment today and throughout the weekend, including interviews with suitable adults.”

