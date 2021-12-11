What We Know About the Tornadoes That Killed 107 People Last Night

Tornadoes blasted over the central United States late Friday and early Saturday, killing at least 107 people. Exact statistics have yet to be released, and recovery efforts are still underway.

At least 50 people are believed to have died in Kentucky when four tornadoes hit the state, while authorities in Edwardsville, Illinois confirmed this morning that there were fatalities after an Amazon warehouse collapsed in the city.

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky warned that the final death toll in his state may reach 100 people, and that the extreme weather had left the city of Mayfield “devastated.”

When a tornado struck a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, one person died and five others were critically injured, and three others died in Tennessee and one in Missouri as a result of the storm.

At a news conference on Saturday morning, Governor Beshear said that he had proclaimed a state of emergency and activated 181 National Guard guardsmen.

“We believe the death toll from this incident will exceed 50 Kentuckians, and will most likely be closer to 70 or 100,” Beshear stated.

“We’ll get through this,” declared the governor. “We will rebuild; we are a resilient and powerful people.” Mayfield had been “devastated,” according to Beshear, and a roof collapse at a candle business had “resulted in catastrophic casualties.” “Around 110 individuals were inside at the moment the storm struck,” the governor stated. “At least dozens of those people, we feel, will be lost. It’s quite difficult, and we’re praying for each of those families individually.” A number of workers were trapped after the roof of an Amazon warehouse was ripped off the building and a wall the length of a football field fell in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Hundreds of people were bused out of the warehouse to a Pontoon Beach Police Department station, but it was unclear how many individuals remained inside.

The Edwardsville Officials Department later verified “fatalities at the site” in a statement, and at a press conference on Saturday morning, police revealed there had been at least two deaths. Rescue and search operations. This is a condensed version of the information.