What We Know About Gabby Petito So Far.

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, a 22-year-old YouTube vlogger who vanished in late August, continues. Petito and her 23-year-old boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, embarked on a cross-country trip in July.

Laundrie returned home alone after the vacation at the beginning of September and was last seen around the middle of the month.

The pair, who shared a home in North Port, Florida, were said to have met as children on Long Island, New York, before Laundrie’s parents relocated to North Port, just outside of Sarasota.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) discovered what is believed to be Petito’s body on the boundaries of a national park in Wyoming eight days after she was reported missing, prompting a search of Laundrie’s North Port home on Monday.

Police in Mobile, Alabama, began hunting for Laundrie on Tuesday after he was seen eating at a restaurant, according to local television station WAFF 48.

Police were said to be looking into statements made on the internet that Laundrie was observed walking across a road and that someone had given him a ride and left him off near a Wal-Mart.

The Case of Gabby Petito: A Timeline of Significant Events

On July 2, a couple embarks on a cross-country journey.

On July 2, the couple set out on a cross-country adventure in a converted van to tour national parks in the western United States.

According to ABC 7, the couple became engaged but postponed their wedding plans owing to the COVID outbreak, deciding to embark on this trip instead, according to an attorney for the Petito family.

Petito’s white 2012 Ford Transit van was reportedly used by the pair, according to photos shared on Laundrie’s Instagram account.

According to Laundrie and Petito’s Instagram photos, they traveled across the country, stopping in Florida, Kansas, Colorado, and Utah. According to their social media posts, they planned to arrive in Oregon by the end of October.

12 August – A Couple Is Accused of Being Involved in a Domestic Incident

According to a tape, police in the southern Utah town of Moab were called to a probable domestic violence incident involving the couple on August 12.