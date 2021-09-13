What we expect Boris Johnson to say in his address on the Covid winter plan.

Boris Johnson will deliver a speech to the public tomorrow at what is viewed as a pivotal moment in the government’s and country’s campaign against Covid-19.

With Covid-19 cases on the rise and other factors due to put tremendous strains on the NHS, Mr Johnson is expected to lay out his plans for what may be a challenging winter for the country’s health systems.

We’ve looked at the topics the Prime Minister is likely to discuss – and what he’s anticipated to say – ahead of a big day of announcements.

All of the statements coming out of Downing Street right now suggest that the Prime Minister and his top team consider vaccines as the most important instrument against covid this winter.

Booster shots are ‘going forward and already approved,’ according to Mr Johnson, despite the fact that government officials have yet to make advice on the subject.

It’s a contentious topic, with some eminent scientists claiming that the UK doesn’t require booster shots right now and that vaccines should instead be allocated to developing countries to save lives.

One covid vaccination will be given to all children aged 12 and up.

Boosters for vulnerable persons in this country are understood to be a key part of the Prime Minister’s winter plan for combating the virus – and preventing another lockdown.

He’ll go into more detail about how this will work, with the oldest and most vulnerable at the front of the line. Over 50s are likely to be queued up for a third jab.

According to today’s news, all UK youngsters aged 12 and up will now be administered one shot of the covid vaccination after medical advisors gave their approval.

The UK’s four Chief Medical Officers today recommended that the Pfizer vaccine be given to youngsters aged 12 to 15 years old on a “universal” basis, claiming that it will help avert school turmoil this winter.

Conservative ministers are expected to embrace the recommendation soon, which would mean a mass rollout of vaccines on school grounds could begin in days – Mr Johnson is expected to disclose this news tomorrow.

