What was the world’s hottest temperature ever? Death Valley, California, is on the verge of setting a new heat record.

In Death Valley, the mercury is not being kind as curiosity grows, along with the temperature, about whether the bone-dry terrain will see its hottest day ever.

It has been hotter than average for this time of year, even by the standards of Furnace Creek, where the data are kept.

The sun has more in store for the Mojave Desert region in southeastern California on Friday after topping 126 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Las Vegas, the temperature reached 130 degrees (54.4 degrees) at 4.54 p.m. PT, just missing the world record of 134 degrees.

As a third big heatwave hits the western United States, temperatures are roughly 13 degrees higher than typical for July.

Friday’s scorcher would be the third-hottest temperature ever recorded, pending approval by the National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and there’s a chance it may climb even higher.

This is because the legitimacy of the existing world record, which was set more than a century ago, is shrouded in question like a desert haze.

Climate scientists can now re-analyze past weather records in greater detail thanks to advancements in meteorology and climatology. As a result, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) rejected a value of 136.4 degrees Fahrenheit (58 degrees Celsius) recorded in El Azizia, Libya, in 1922.

It also means that, if confirmed, the newest 130-degree data could be the highest reliably measured temperatures ever.

Death Valley is the hottest area on the planet due to a topographical anomaly. Badwater is the lowest point in North America, at 282 feet below sea level, and is surrounded by high mountains such as Telescope Peak.

Already hot desert air dips down the mountain tops and compresses as it descends into the valley, where it warms up even more and dries out, according to the Weather Channel.

Meanwhile, the valley’s perpendicular breezes act like a blanket above, allowing the land to bake to temperatures that may parch throats and cook eggs.

Furthermore, with barely two inches of rain each year, umbrella sellers would be wise to avoid setting up shop in North.