What Was the Total Cost of Al Qaeda’s 9/11 Operation?

On September 6, “Fayez Ahmed” (Fayez Rashid Ahmed Hassan al-Qadi Banihammad), a muscle man who would assist hijack United Airlines Flight 175, sent $8,055 from his Florida SunTrust account to Mustafa al Hawsawi, one of al Qaeda’s 9/11 finance facilitators.

Al-Hawsawi was one of two key money intermediaries for the hijackers, dealing primarily with the muscular men. Ali Abdul Aziz Ali was the other, and he was mostly in charge of the Hamburg pilots.

Al Hawsawi opened a bank account with Standard Chartered Bank in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, in June 2001 and received an ATM card. In Sharjah, he also rented P.O. Box 19738. He bought airline tickets for Banihammad and Saeed al Ghamdi to go from Dubai to Orlando via London the next day, using monies provided by al Qaeda. While transiting the UAE and flying to the United States, he assisted and donated money to other muscular men.

Banihammad was joined by Hawsawi when he established a checking account with a VISA card at the same Standard Chartered Bank branch before leaving the UAE. Hawsawi was given power of attorney by Banihammad.

On September 17, 2000, the three pilots in the United States—Mohammed Atta, Marwan al-Shehhi, and Ziad Jarrah—received $70,000 in a wire transfer from the United Arab Emirates, their largest transfer of money from outside. Ali Abdul Aziz Ali used the identities “Isam Mansur” and “Ali Abdul Aziz Ali.” The funds were sent from the UAE Exchange Centre in Bur Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The huge transfer did not generate any suspicious activity notifications from the banks at the time (SARs). None of the other money transfers to the hijackers or “muscle men” were reported. To fund their actions within the United States, the 19 hijackers would utilize a variety of methods, including cash brought into the country, foreign and domestic bank debit and credit cards, foreign checking accounts from European and Gulf state banks, and traveler’s checks. The Hamburg three, Mohammed Atta, Marwan al-Shehhi, and Ziad Jarrah, all kept and used German bank accounts, which helped them elude detection. This is a condensed version of the information.