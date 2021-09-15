What was the purpose of the Argyle Industrial Estate in Birkenhead being walled off?

An explosion forced emergency services to close an industrial area in Merseyside this morning.

After reports of an explosion in one of the apartments at around 5 a.m., Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service, Merseyside Police, and Cadent Gas Company were dispatched to the area.

On Wednesday, September 15, a structural engineer and Wirral Council were also present at the Appin Road scene.

When two fire engines arrived, they discovered damage inside a unit measuring 50m by 10m.

“Once inside, crews found some damage but no signs of fire,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said.

“The premises’ utilities have been isolated.”

There were no injuries reported as a result of the explosion, and police are still investigating what happened.

“Cadent is on the scene and has cut off the gas supply to make the area safe,” they said.

According to a Cadent spokeswoman, it is too early to determine the cause of the explosion.

According to a representative, they are aiding emergency services with the investigation: “We were summoned to a complaint of an explosion this morning at 05:53 by the fire department.

“We’re doing our routine safety inspections in the area and aiding the fire department with their investigation,” says the fire department. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

“We checked our records and there have been no recent reports of a gas odor to the national gas emergency service in this Tranmere area,” said the company.