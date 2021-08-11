What to think about when looking for the ideal dog sitter.

Leaving your dog in the care of others can be a frightening experience for many people.

Whether you’re going on vacation or taking a work-related break, there are times during the year when you’ll need someone to look after your four-legged companion.

Dog sitters and walkers may assist pet owners with a variety of tasks, including feeding and caring for their pets as well as walking and exercising them. You wouldn’t leave your child with just anybody, so why would you leave your dog with just anyone?

TeamDogs has collaborated with two of Liverpool’s most reputable pet sitters to provide the ultimate guide to finding the best dog sitter for your pet.

Catie Leighton, a Liverpool-based dog sitter, recommends seeing potential sitters before entrusting them with your pet.

“Get them to come and visit first,” she said, “as much for them as it is for me.”

Sunnydays, Catie’s pet sitting service, was launched in 2013, and she feels trust is crucial when hiring a sitter.

“The majority of my work entails going inside people’s homes, so trust is crucial,” she stated.

The majority of professional dog walkers and caretakers should be insured.

You should ask to see their insurance certificate, criminal record check certificate if they have one, and local authority license for home boarding, according to NARPS, the UK’s national network of pet sitters and dog walkers.

If pet sitters are asked to display their certifications, they should do so because it will verify that they are current and accurate.

“It’s a good idea to double-check whether your sitter or walker is covered,” Caite noted. It’s rare that anything will go wrong, but if they pay for insurance, you can be sure they’re serious about their work.”

We’ve all seen dog walkers being dragged through parks by a pack of excited dogs pulling on the leash.

However, think about whether your dog would like to be walked alone or in a smaller group.

Katie van der Woude, proprietor of Homeward Bound Pets in Liverpool, prefers to walk dogs one at a time because she believes it is safer for both the walker and the dog.

“Our major concern is safety,” Katie explained.

