What to Know About the Biden Administration’s New Air Travel Rules, including Vaccine Mandates and Contact Tracing.

International air travelers will be permitted to enter the United States beginning November 8 if they adhere to a new set of criteria announced by the Biden administration on Monday.

Before boarding a flight to the United States, passengers will be forced to provide proof of vaccination.

“These are stringent safety rules based on science and public health to improve the safety of Americans at home and overseas aviation travel,” a senior administration official told reporters.

Airlines must verify that the passenger’s name and date of birth match those on their immunization card, as well as that the vaccine record was provided by an official source, such as a government agency or public health department. Vaccination certificates will be accepted either digitally or on paper in the United States.

Children under the age of 18 and persons with specific medical problems will be excluded from the vaccine obligation. Non-tourist travelers from countries with insufficient vaccine supply and restricted access will also be exempt.

Exemptions will represent a “very, very limited number of actual travelers,” according to administration officials.

Passengers who have not been vaccinated, including US citizens, LPRs, and foreign nationals who have been granted exemptions, must now test negative for the virus within 24 hours of their departure date.

Americans who have been fully immunize against the virus will be required to comply with the same testing requirements as before: a negative test result within three days of flight.

Virus testing is not required for children under the age of two. There are other testing options for patients who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection in the last 90 days.

Passengers flying to the United States will be asked to provide accurate contact information to airlines so that public health officials can contact those who are possibly affected or have been exposed to someone who is afflicted.

According to the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data project, more than 6.8 billion vaccination doses have been provided globally, with around 25.74 million doses administered per day.

According to the tracker, over 48 percent of the world’s population has now gotten at least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination. In low-income countries, however, only 3.1 percent of the population participates. This is a condensed version of the information.