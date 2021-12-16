What to Know About Solana and ‘Melania’s Vision’ When Buying Melania Trump NFT

Melania Trump, the former first lady of the United States, released her first non-fungible token (NFT) on Thursday, which will be available for purchase until the end of the year.

The NFT costs 1 SOL, which is around $182 at the moment, and includes an audio recording of Trump transmitting a message of hope. To buy the NFT, you must first build a cryptocurrency wallet, which is simple to do on a computer, and then buy enough cryptocurrency to cover the cost of the NFT.

Trump’s NFT marketplace exclusively accepts Solana cash, but anybody can pay with SOL using any wallet that supports it. Phantom wallet is recommended on Trump’s website.

After installing the Phantom wallet extension on a supported web browser, those who are using the Phanton wallet for the first time will be prompted to establish a new wallet. One of the first pop-ups will provide a secret recovery code and password, which Phantom advises customers to keep safe because they cannot be recovered later.

After creating the wallet, the user can buy SOL directly from Phantom using the MoonPay payment mechanism, or transfer SOL from another exchange like Coinbase. According to a news statement from the former first lady’s office, MoonPay will also be used to process credit card purchases.

Then, utilizing MelaniaTrump.com’s “connect wallet” button, a person must connect their crypto wallet to her website. Users can purchase NFT using the “buy now” button once the wallet is attached. By clicking “Claim Purchase,” purchases are transferred to users’ wallets. “My vision is: look forward with inspiration, strength, and courage,” Trump says in his inaugural NFT, which includes a watercolor painting of her eyes and an audio message. According to a news release from Trump’s office, a portion of the proceeds from the NFT will go to youngsters aging out of the foster care system.

In a statement, Trump said, “I am thrilled to announce my new NFT project, which embodies my passion for the arts and will complement my continued commitment to children through my Be Best campaign.” “Through this new technology-based platform, we will teach youngsters computer science skills, such as programming and software development, so that they can thrive once they leave the foster care system.” Trump intends to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.