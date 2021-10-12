What to Know About Refunds and Credits If Your Southwest Airlines Flight Is Canceled.

Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights were canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control issues and inclement weather.

According to FlightAware data, Southwest has canceled over 2,400 flights since Saturday. Cancellations surged on Sunday, when the airline canceled almost a third of its scheduled flights.

Customers were still reporting troubles as of early Tuesday, despite the fact that issues seemed to be lessening as Monday progressed.

Here’s what you need to know about Southwest’s cancellation policy and how to get refunds or credits if your travel is impacted as the airline works to restore its usual flight schedule.

“Airlines are not allowed to compensate passengers with money or other compensation for expenditures that fall outside of the canceled airline ticket and fees connected directly to the airline ticket,” according to Department of Transportation rules.

There are no federal statutes that guarantee clients money or compensation if their flights are delayed.

However, unlike their European counterparts, which are subject to stricter air traveler protections, airlines in the United States are not obligated to give compensation. Each airline follows its own policy.

If a flight is canceled for the same reasons that Southwest stated over the weekend, full reimbursements are granted, according to the airline’s website.

“Passengers will receive a full refund amount without any cancellation fee if Southwest Airlines has canceled due to heavy aircraft traffic, terrible weather, or any other cause,” the website stated.

Southwest will transfer the cash to the same bank account used for the booking within 7 to 10 working days after a reservation cancellation if you are entitled for a refund under the airline’s policy.

Refunds for reservations made through a third-party website, on the other hand, may take up to 20 days to reimburse.

Southwest claims that in the event of a flight delay, travelers will be compensated with a meal and drink ticket or a discount card for future bookings.

Customers whose flights are canceled or delayed overnight are typically not reimbursed for hotel expenditures or travel-related charges such as car rentals.

Southwest advises concerned customers to rebook any flights that have been canceled in recent days using their self-service option.

“We’re giving consumers more alternatives for self-service rebooking on Southwest.com, where they can also obtain information on the. This is a condensed version of the information.