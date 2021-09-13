What to Expect From Prince Andrew’s First Epstein Sex Abuse Hearing

The first hearing in a lawsuit alleging Prince Andrew of sexual abuse—and highlighting his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—is scheduled for today in New York.

Since the News of the World published pictures of the pair in Central Park in 2011, the Duke of York has been dogged by questions about his ties to Epstein.

The British press chastised Prince Andrew at the time for his ill-advised association with a guy convicted of soliciting prostitutes from a minor.

More allegations surfaced five years later, accusing the prince of having intercourse with a 17-year-old Epstein trafficking victim.

After filing a civil case accusing him of first-degree rape, Virginia Giuffre’s incredible narrative of being flown to London for sex with Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son is finally ready to be heard in a courtroom.

Giuffre’s lawyers will provide District Judge Lewis Kaplan an update on their efforts to serve a court summons on Prince Andrew, requesting his participation in the case.

According to Reuters, the legal papers were handed over to a police officer guarding Andrew’s apartment at the Royal Lodge in Windsor on August 27. Attempts by process servers to contact the prince in the past have apparently failed.

Andrew’s lawyers claim the papers were not properly served, according to the Daily Mail, and may boycott today’s hearing.

The most enlightening element of the hearing, which begins at 4 p.m. ET, or 9 p.m. for Andrew in the United Kingdom, could be an update on the challenge. It is likely to reveal the judge’s thoughts on the legitimacy of attempting to serve the lawsuit documents on the prince.

There’s a chance the court will confirm Andrew’s new strategy of hiring a lawyer to represent him in court.

The hearing’s original goal was to provide a timeline for the case’s progression.

If a trial date can be agreed upon, it will be clearer how painful the judicial process will be for the royal family.

David Boies, Giuffre’s lawyer, recently told Sky News that he expects a trial to begin in the middle of 2022.

The queen’s platinum jubilee is set to be the focus of attention next June. This is a condensed version of the information.