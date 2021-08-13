What to expect from No7, Soap & Glory, and more in the Christmas beauty advent calendars of 2021.

This year, we believe beauty advent calendars will be as popular as ever.

There are always big businesses vying for the top slot in the beauty calendar of the year, but who will win this year?

We usually keep a look out for Soap & Glory, No7, Elemis, Glossybox, and Look Fantastic, but there are so many others worth mentioning.

The Glossybox 10th Anniversary Beauty Box is a dream come true.

We wanted to see what kind of things we may expect, how much prior calendars cost, and so on… Just so we can get a sense of what’s coming up this year.

Here’s what we discovered.

No7

Shoppers were able to check out a variety of cosmetic basics, including some of their best-selling items.

This release also included seven secret golden tickets worth £700 that could be spent on No7 items.

People flocked to the high street in droves to get their hands on one, with one selling every three seconds online.

The 2020 debut saw an upgrade from the previous year’s launch, which featured similar, well-liked items.

They hid TEN golden tickets in several calendars, each with a generous £1000 to spend on any No7 product.

Maybe the 2021 edition will have even more benefits?

…. We’re waiting for more information from the No7 team.

Soap & Glory is a show about soap and glory.

For their die-hard followers, Soap & Glory’s “It’s a Miracle on 24th Sweet” was a fantastic mix of bath and body products.

The calendar was available for £42, but it was on sale and even as part of a limited-time offer.

The Speedy Plump Super Hydrating Miracle Moisture Mask (Full size) and the Sexy Mother Pucker lip glosses, which are hot products to get your hands on, were among the favorites.

While this isn’t a beauty advent calendar, I believe it’s worth mentioning that Soap & Glory released a popular gift package for Christmas last year that had a long wait list.

For for £30, you could get the legendary Soap and Glory ‘The Square Necessities Christmas Gift Set.’

That was normally £65, thus it was a huge save of £35.

