What to Expect From Ghislaine Maxwell’s Jury Selection Ahead of the Jeffrey Epstein Trial

Ghislaine Maxwell will attend jury selection in her Jeffrey Epstein trial on Tuesday, only days after complaining about “creepy” jail guards in a newspaper interview.

The British-born socialite will receive her first glimpse of the possible jurors who will decide her fate, as they are quizzed to see if they are qualified to hear the case.

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell is accused of grooming and trafficking minor females to be assaulted by Epstein. He has pled not guilty to all counts.

Her family, as well as the accused victims, have been invited to the selection process.

“In accordance with its prior Order, the Court will ensure access for claimed victims and any members of the Defendant’s family,” according to a court document.

Maxwell told The Mail on Sunday over the weekend that she had lost weight in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn because she was fed rotten food.

She continued, ” “Despite the evidence that I am convinced will show my innocence, I am afraid that the excessively negative coverage will contaminate my jury pool and damage the outcome of my trial.

“I’m looking forward to going to court and proving that I had nothing to do with Epstein’s misdeeds. I am completely blameless.” However, journalist Vicky Ward, who presents the podcast Chasing Ghislaine and was in court on Monday, tweeted the same day: “Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in court this morning looking anything but ill.

“She was radiant and at ease. I expected a shock, but the one I received was not the one I had anticipated.

“Maxwell was dressed in a black turtleneck sweater and gray jeans, not in jail uniform or handcuffs. Her hair was fully black and shoulder-length when her father, Robert Maxwell, passed away thirty years ago.

“When Maxwell went into the courtroom, she grinned. She had a pleasant conversation with her lawyers. Jeffrey Pagliuca, one of her attorneys, reached out and brushed her locks off her brow at one point. Another of her lawyers, Bobbi Sternheim, patted her shoulder.” Later, potential jurors will have the opportunity to meet Maxwell in person for the first time before hearing the case in its entirety over the course of six weeks.

The court, on the other hand, has ordered jury selection to go until Friday, implying that the final 12 jurors and six may take some time. This is a condensed version of the information.