What to Expect at Today’s Court Hearing for Oxford Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley.

On Monday, Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in last month’s deadly shooting at Oxford High School, will appear in a Michigan courtroom for a hearing.

The 15-year-old is being held at Oakland County Jail after four kids were killed and seven others were shot on November 30. Crumbley would be tried as an adult for murder, according to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, who announced his arrest.

Crumbley’s court date is set for a probable cause conference at 1:15 p.m. Crumbley is slated to appear virtually at the hearing, however McDonald will be present.

Crumbley is charged with 24 counts, including one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm possession.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17, were among the pupils murdered in the incident, according to authorities.

On the morning of the shootings, a teacher discovered a drawing by Crumbley that depicted a pistol and a bloody figure, according to school officials. The alleged gunman and his parents were summoned to a meeting, where officials advised the parents to seek counseling for their son.

McDonald claimed that his parents did not want him to miss school that day, so he was allowed to stay.

Crumbley filed a not guilty plea during his arraignment on December 1, when he was refused release.

During Monday’s hearing, Crumbley’s court-appointed counsel, Paulette Michel Loftin, may request a mental competency examination.

“As a defense attorney, it’s my obligation to make sure my client understands every single piece of evidence that could be used against him,” Loftin told ABC-affiliated television station WXYZ-TV on December 8. “I’m not supporting his conduct in any way. I’m representing him to ensure that his rights are protected.” A probable cause hearing for Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, is set for Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. Four counts of involuntary manslaughter have been filed against them.

The next court appearance for Ethan Crumbley is set for December 20. That appearance is for a preliminary examination, during which a judge will hear evidence and determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed. This is a condensed version of the information.