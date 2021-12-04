What time does Strictly Come Dancing air tonight, as the show is scheduled to start earlier?

The celebs compete for a spot in the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing this week.

Tilly Ramsay, who became the seventh celebrity to exit the series last week, missed out on a place in tonight’s Strictly quarter-final.

In the dance-off, the social media celebrity competed against CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, performing her samba to Dua Lipa’s Levitating with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Before the judging panel booted Ramsay, who was at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night’s program, Rhys and partner Nancy Xu danced their waltz to Whitney Houston’s You Light Up My Life one more.

Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, and guest judge Cynthia Erivo, who was stepping in for Motsi Mabuse on Saturday, all chose to save Rhys and Nancy Xu, who were third on the scoreboard, while head judge Shirley Ballas indicated she would have done the same.

Celebrities will perform the American Smooth, Argentine Tango, and other dances this week.

Quarter-final routines only:

Sister Sledge – Salsa – We Are Family – John Whaite

In The Air Tonight – Phil Collins – Rhys Stephenson: Argentine Tango

Tango – Santa Maria – Gotan Project by Dan Walker

AJ Odudu: Salsa – Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet – Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine

Rose Ayling-Ellis: American Smooth – This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) – Natalie Cole

When does Strictly come on tonight?

Strictly comes on at a somewhat earlier hour this week than it did last week.

The Strictly quarter-finals will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, December 4 at 6.40pm.

At 7.40 p.m., the show will end.