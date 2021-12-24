What time does ‘Mammy’s Mechanical Merriment’ air on Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Christmas special?

On Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Christmas special, what time does ‘Mammy’s Mechanical Merriment’ air?

Mrs Brown’s Boys will air a special episode on Christmas Day on the BBC.

It’s Christmas in Finglas again, and Agnes has been admitted into the church choir, but Father McBride has instructed her that neither singing or dancing is allowed.

But that’s not the only thing you can’t do.

When and where can you watch the Queen’s Christmas Speech 2021 on Christmas Day?

Because there aren’t any Christmas trees, Buster will have to be even more innovative than usual to wow Agnes.

Meanwhile, Dermot and Buster are planning this year’s festivities at Foley’s, which will include a murder mystery night to raise funds for inebriated greyhounds.

This season, there will be two specials: one on Christmas Day and one on New Year’s Eve.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Mammy’s Mechanical Merriment will premiere on BBC One at 10.20 p.m. on December 25.

The second episode will run on New Year’s Day.

In the Brown household, this New Year, nicknamed Mammy’s Micky, is all about reconciliation and new beginnings, but not everyone seems to catch the message.

When Micky, Grandad’s younger brother, comes to pay a visit, he is fresh out of prison.

Everyone is skeptical when Grandad asks for 5,000 euros to invest in a South African gold mine, except Grandad.

Mrs Brown’s lads are impelled to have a heart to heart, while Winnie is on a reckless mission to change the path of her life, inspired by Cathy’s book.