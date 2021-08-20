What Time Do the Paralympics Begin? The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place on the following dates and at the following times.

The Paralympic Games in 2020 will take place from August 24 to September 5.

They will take place in Tokyo, Japan’s capital, with 539 events spread across 22 sports and 21 venues.

Swimming and athletics are among the sports featured, with both planned to take place on 10 of the Games’ 12 days.

According to the Paralympics website, athletics will have the most individual events at the Paralympics, with badminton and taekwondo making their debuts this year.

When and where will the Paralympic Games take place?

The Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place in Tokyo on August 24 at 8:00 p.m. local time (7:00 a.m. ET).

The Paralympics have been held in the same cities and venues as the Olympics since 1988 in Seoul, South Korea, and the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, France, “due to an agreement between the IPC [International Paralympic Committee] and the IOC [International Olympic Committee],” according to the Paralympics website.

The full calendar of sporting events to be held throughout the Games may be seen on the Paralympics website.

What Are the Paralympics and How Do They Work?

The name “Paralympic” is a mix of the Greek preposition “para,” which means beside or alongside, with the word “Olympic,” according to the Paralympics website.

The website explains, “Its purpose is that the Paralympics are the parallel Games to the Olympics and highlights how the two movements live side by side.”

What Was the Origin of the Paralympic Games?

Sir Ludwig Guttmann, a Jewish doctor who fled Nazi Germany and settled in the United Kingdom, founded the Paralympic Games.

Guttmann founded a spinal injury center at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital in England in 1944 at the request of the British government, and “over time, rehabilitative sport evolved to recreational sport and finally to competitive sport,” according to the Paralympics website.

On July 29, 1948, Guttmann arranged the inaugural wheelchair competition (dubbed the “Stoke Mandeville Games”), which coincided with the Opening Ceremony of the London 1948 Olympic Games. 16 injured servicemen and women competed in archery at the Stoke Mandeville Games.

The Stoke Mandeville Games evolved into the Paralympic Games, which were hosted for the first time in 1960 in Rome, Italy. A total of 400 athletes from 23 countries competed in the inaugural games.

Since then, there have been the Paralympics. This is a condensed version of the information.