What time and how to watch Boris Johnson’s coronavirus press conference.

Tonight, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address a press conference on the coronavirus.

The press conference will take place at 5 p.m., according to Downing Street.

Professor Chris Whitty and Dr Nikki Kanani, the medical director of primary care for NHS England, will join him.

As part of a new television commercial to assist the rollout, England’s chief medical officer, Mr Whitty, recommended everyone eligible to get their booster in the face of the “extremely contagious” Omicron form.

Professor Chris Whitty urged viewers to “please, get boosted today” as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at “further galvanizing the booster program,” according to the Department of Health.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the commercial aired on ITV.

“There is a new variant of Covid-19 – Omicron – which is highly infectious and spreading fast,” the leading doctor stated in the advertisement.

“A Covid-19 booster vaccine is required for every adult in the country.”

“Boosters provide the best possible defense against the virus, lowering your chance of serious sickness and hospitalization dramatically.”

“Receive your Covid-19 booster vaccine to improve your immunity. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Adults are eligible for a booster three months after receiving their second vaccine, but they can schedule an appointment after two months.

After opening to those over 30 on Monday, the NHS national booking system is set to open to everyone over the age of 18 on Wednesday.