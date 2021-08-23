What time and how long is the Love Island 2021 finale?

The Love Island final has finally here, after a summer filled with shock leavers, bombshell arrivals, and one of the most dramatic Casa Amor recouplings in history.

Millie and Liam, Chloe and Toby, Kaz and Tyler, and Faye and Teddy are the only couples left in the island, with Millie and Liam, Chloe and Toby, Kaz and Tyler, and Faye and Teddy all in the race to be crowned Love Island 2021 winners.

Millie and Liam are the current favourites to win the seventh series of the hit dating program, with Chloe and Toby following closely behind. The final two couples are long shots in the betting odds, but only time will tell who will walk away with the prize.

But when is the Love Island finale on ITV2 tonight, and how long will the special live broadcast last? Everything you need to know is right here.

When is the Love Island final in 2021?

Laura Whitmore will host the blockbuster 95-minute episode live from the villa, which will begin at 9 p.m., as is customary for Love Island: The Live Final.

The Love Island final is set to feature a mix of pre-recorded video from the islanders’ final days in the villa, live interviews with the finalists, and a montage of all the best moments from series seven, as is customary.

What is the award for the Love Island winner?

The public, who may vote for their favorite couple for free via the Love Island app, will once again decide who will be named Love Island victors.

There will be a £50,000 prize pot, as in past years, with one member of the winning couple having the option of splitting the money 50-50 with their partner or retaining it all for themselves.

Where does Love Island take place?

Following last year’s Winter Love Island, which saw competitors go to South Africa in pursuit of love, this year’s series returned to its customary home in Majorca, Spain.

The home is available for rent in one of the island's quietest districts, near the settlement of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.