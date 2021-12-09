What Thiago Alcantara did in stoppage time against Wolves reveals the truth about the Liverpool midfielder.

Whatever Liverpool achieves in 2021/22, Divock Origi’s game-winning goal against Wolves will live on.

Nothing will ever match his 96th-minute winner in a Merseyside derby, but in a three-team title fight, every point counts, and the Belgian’s goal four minutes into stoppage time at Molineux came close.

And, despite the fact that it was a crucial hit, the entire operation was great. Virgil van Dijk’s characteristic long pass, Mohamed Salah’s great touch and cutback, and Origi’s precise spin and finish.

But before any of that could happen, Liverpool needed to reclaim possession, which they did thanks to Thiago Alcantara. In this encounter, the 30-year-old was on another level when it came to pushing opponents.

Former Red Ki-Jana Hoever brought the ball forward for the home side with the game all but finished, but he was closed down by Thiago before he could lay it off to Raul Jimenez. The lost ball was picked up by Joel Matip, who sent it to Virgil van Dijk, and the rest was history.

Thiago made 34 pressures in the win over Wolves, more than any other player on either side, according to FBRef. Diogo Jota, the ‘Pressing Monster,’ came in second with 30 points, while Sadio Mane, the Reds’ bronze medalist, came in third with 20 points.

Alcantara’s efforts also accounted for the second-highest number of pressures applied by a Liverpool player in any of the club’s first 20 league and European matches this season. In a 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield in October, Jordan Henderson scored 36 goals.

There was, however, a significant difference between that game and the Reds’ most recent league match. Liverpool had 49 percent possession against their championship rivals, but Wolves had 65 percent, meaning Thiago had significantly fewer opportunities to press than Henderson.

To compare stats from other matches in a like-for-like fashion, we can alter the figures as if possession was distributed evenly 50-50 between the two teams. Thiago’s pressures soar to 48.6 while the captain’s figure reduces to 35.3 from the City match.

