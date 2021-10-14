What the Strange ‘Squid Game’ Road Sign Really Means

Police in the United Kingdom have issued a reassuring statement, stating that a British road sign does not indicate a real-life Squid Game, but rather a detour route.

A circle, square, and triangle were printed on the invite provided to participants in the popular Netflix series on a sign on the side of the M4, a highway in Slough, England.

TVP Roads Policing, a Hampshire Roads Police operations branch, issued a message on Twitter reassuring drivers that the signage was unrelated to the blockbuster show.

It said, “We can confirm that following this signage from M4 Junction 5 in Slough will not lead you to the hit Netflix series Squid Game.”

“It’s merely recommendations for detour routes during construction…phew!”

The road sign did not imply a nefarious mass competition of childhood activities resulting in hundreds of terrible fatalities, much to the relief, or dismay, of drivers. Instead, pictograms on road signs are frequently used in the British driving system to give universal information or warnings.

Triangles, squares, and circles on road signs “indicate [an]emergency diversion [detour]route for motorway and other main road traffic” in this situation.

“There are four shapes—square, triangle, circle, and diamond—but each can be shown filled or in outline, making eight distinct symbols,” according to Highways England, which also referred The Washington Newsday to information on the symbols. They are typically placed on direction signs near motorway junctions and on roads close or following the line of a motorway, either as part of the sign or afterwards on a vinyl patch.” In 1965, the United Kingdom adopted a new signage system devised by Margaret Calvert and Jock Kinneir, in which universal pictograms were preferred over typeface on road signs. Signs on the road were “static with inconsistent fonts, designs, and sizes” prior to the overhaul. Then there came the crashes. This is a condensed version of the information.