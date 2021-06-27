What the papers say – 27th of June

The front pages are dominated by Matt Hancock’s resignation following the release of video evidence showing him kissing an aide in his ministerial office, in violation of coronavirus rules.

The Sunday Express headline reads, “Hancock forced to resign,” with The Observer claiming that the politician resigned after a “day of humiliation,” with Sunday People labeling him “hopeless and jobless.”

“Those of us who create these rules have got to stick by them,” Mr Hancock writes in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the Sunday Telegraph and The Independent.

Meanwhile, the former health secretary is referred to as “Matt ended” in the Sun and Sunday Mirror, and “Can’t say we shall miss ya” in the Daily Star Sunday under the heading “Tears of a clown” in the Daily Star Sunday.

In other news, according to The Mail on Sunday and The Sunday Times, Mr Hancock divorced his wife on Thursday, only hours before the tape was released.