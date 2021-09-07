What the New Voting Law in Texas Means.

According to the Associated Press, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a new elections measure into law on Tuesday that tightens the state’s voting laws even more.

State Democrats have been protesting the measure for months, claiming that it discriminates against minorities by making it more difficult for them to vote. The bill restricts how and when individuals can vote, eliminating drive-thru voting and polling sites that are open 24 hours a day.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, those alternatives were heavily used during the November 2020 election, but Republican lawmakers contended that they were only necessary then and should not be included in ordinary voting procedures. Early voting hours have been extended in exchange, and employers are required to allow employees to vote during early voting or on Election Day.

Additional limitations are being imposed on mail-in ballots, including the requirement of a “ink-on-paper” signature that can be matched with one on file with the Texas Department of Public Safety. In Texas, voting by mail was already restricted to those 65 and older, voters who were out of state at the time of the election, and voters with disabilities.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Abbott signed the landmark legislation during a ceremony in Tyler, Texas, where the neighboring county overwhelmingly supported former President Donald Trump last year. Overall, though, it was much tighter in Texas, with Trump winning by 5 1/2 points, the smallest margin of victory for a Republican presidential contender in decades.

The bill signing underscored Texas Republicans’ hard right swing this year, which includes a new state law prohibiting most abortions that went into effect last week.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 18 states have imposed new voting restrictions since the 2020 election.

The rules are part of a national GOP campaign to tighten voting laws in the name of security, which has been fueled in part by Trump’s unfounded assertions that the election was rigged.

Opponents did not wait for Abbott’s signing before bringing lawsuits against Senate Bill 1, the new Texas law. Members include the American Civil Liberties Union, minority rights organizations, and disability advocacy. This is a condensed version of the information.